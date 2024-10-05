Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of FHI traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 479,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

