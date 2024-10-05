Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.50.

J stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.04. The company had a trading volume of 961,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.83. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

