JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.30) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.47) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.40 ($6.14).

Shares of LON JD traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 138.65 ($1.85). 17,231,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,386.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Darren M. Shapland purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($59,390.05). 51.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

