Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on WOSG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.75) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 520 ($6.96) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.62) to GBX 435 ($5.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.34).
Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Up 5.5 %
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
