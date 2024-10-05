Evercore ISI Raises Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $38.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 479,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,877. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.