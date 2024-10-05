Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.55. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torno Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 94.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 31.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

