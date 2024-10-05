Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $368.71. The stock had a trading volume of 87,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,858. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.31. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $393.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.18 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total value of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,452.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

