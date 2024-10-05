Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EE

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

NYSE EE traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. 140,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,046. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.