A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

ATEN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 283,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,006. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Institutional Trading of A10 Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in A10 Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in A10 Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in A10 Networks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

