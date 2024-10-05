Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $281.00 to $305.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair cut Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $276.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CB traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.59. The stock had a trading volume of 967,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.76. Chubb has a 12 month low of $205.64 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

