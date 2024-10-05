Cfra Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $95.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cfra from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.17.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 2,268,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,259. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.