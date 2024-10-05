Citigroup Initiates Coverage on MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.80 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MINISO Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group Stock Up 8.8 %

MNSO stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.62. 6,153,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,504. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 884.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

