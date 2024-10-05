Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $37.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

JHG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $191,901.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,841.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,841.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 298,629 shares of company stock worth $980,810 and sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,831,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,456,000 after buying an additional 103,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after buying an additional 344,582 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

