Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.53.

Get Affirm alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.36. 7,271,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,446. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.50. Affirm has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.31. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $273,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,105. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,105. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,786. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,368 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Finally, RJA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $14,808,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.