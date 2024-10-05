Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.27 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $666.63 million and approximately $10.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,025,145,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,617,870 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

