Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 363,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 14,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,163,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,854.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,798 shares of company stock worth $5,357,113 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Recommended Stories

