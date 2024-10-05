BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.32.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.51. 1,325,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,302. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.9% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 346,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,230 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,563,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 28,837 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

