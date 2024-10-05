DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKNG. UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Up 3.4 %

DraftKings stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,757,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,565,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in DraftKings by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 79,845 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.