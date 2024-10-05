Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.17.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,257. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.03. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.