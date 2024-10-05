Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target to $30.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.87.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,622,479.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $219,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,145.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 276,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 62.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 433,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Exelixis by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

