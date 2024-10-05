Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ESEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Euroseas to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Euroseas Stock Down 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. 184,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,681. The company has a market cap of $312.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.36% and a return on equity of 38.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Euroseas by 3,282.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

