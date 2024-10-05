Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,607. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $98,865.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 37.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenlight Capital Re

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.