Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ETON traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 242,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $179.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 57,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,369,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

