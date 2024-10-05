AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXGN

AxoGen Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 260,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.13. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.