Terra Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $268.86 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $268.86 million and $31.46 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.