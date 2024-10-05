Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.65.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $4.55 on Friday, hitting $186.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,079,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,974,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $182.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,549,744 shares of company stock valued at $309,400,324 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 99,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,371 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 23,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

