Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Raised to $71.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCOI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.14.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,444,627.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,138.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,430,000 after acquiring an additional 998,796 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after buying an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 327.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after buying an additional 752,133 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,184,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,942,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

