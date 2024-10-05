Wells Fargo & Company Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $142.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.91.

DASH stock traded up $2.74 on Friday, reaching $144.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,278. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,499.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,063. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

