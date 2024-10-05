Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $42.82.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 39.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,149,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 11.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 142.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

