Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.57.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAPA

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,631. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $101,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $133,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.