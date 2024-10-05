Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $470.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $510.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $577.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DPZ traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.31. 569,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,755. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.10. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

