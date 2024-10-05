BMO Capital Markets Trims Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price to $175.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CHRD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.40.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.45. The stock had a trading volume of 570,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,650. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $126.96 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,485.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after purchasing an additional 741,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,454,000 after buying an additional 1,269,658 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,813,000 after buying an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,747,000 after acquiring an additional 165,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.