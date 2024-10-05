Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TALO. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.29. 1,259,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 1.93. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 306,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,082,396. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

