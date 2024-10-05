Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.14.

NYSE MPC traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $139.93 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

