Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $141.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.86.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. The company had a trading volume of 178,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,508. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $147.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.08 and its 200 day moving average is $130.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $645,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,503.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,845.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $645,426.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,503.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,235 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

