Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 2,260,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,827. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $68.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Lumentum by 6,232.5% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

