Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $174.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.76. 2,233,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,323. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

