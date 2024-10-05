DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DTM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company had a trading volume of 442,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.74. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $84.18.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 128,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

