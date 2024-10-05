Shentu 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.62 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Shentu has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000866 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,636,972 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

