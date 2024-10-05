Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Lundin Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.92.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$31.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.40. The company has a market cap of C$7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 2.5618964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total transaction of C$459,913.60. In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total transaction of C$477,891.90. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Insiders sold a total of 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122 over the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

