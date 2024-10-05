Siacoin Trading Down 5.3% This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $276.79 million and $12.12 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,170.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00520312 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009520 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00105617 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00245779 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00030020 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00029990 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00073823 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
