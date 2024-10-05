Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $174.88 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.29 billion and $174.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cardano has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.80 or 0.03880941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,138,810 coins and its circulating supply is 34,956,414,642 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

