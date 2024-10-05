Status (SNT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $88.31 million and $883,656.78 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00013810 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,140.31 or 0.99951649 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. More information can be found at http://status.im/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

