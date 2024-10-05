Monero (XMR) Price Tops $152.80 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $52.15 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $152.80 or 0.00245779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,170.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00520312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00105617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00073823 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

