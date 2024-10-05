Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Cap Achieves $2.78 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $78.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.66 or 0.00030020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,170.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.48 or 0.00520312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00105617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00245779 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00073823 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,015,524 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

