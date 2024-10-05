Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Cap of $4.93 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $176.85 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $65.66 or 0.00105617 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009520 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,049,318 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.
