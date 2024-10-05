Bluzelle (BLZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.41 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $51.65 million and $7.41 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,467,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Bluzelle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

