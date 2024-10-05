dYdX Trading Down 18.3% This Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $191.46 million and $12.79 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dYdX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001399 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.30 or 0.00251411 BTC.
About dYdX
dYdX’s launch date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 399,580,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,113,053 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum. dYdX’s official website is dydx.trade/?utm_source=cmc&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=cmc-feed. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling dYdX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
