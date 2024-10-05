BNB Price Reaches $561.73 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. BNB has a total market cap of $33.06 billion and $1.47 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $561.73 or 0.00903528 BTC on major exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 58,859,979 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,932,505.7185849. The last known price of BNB is 557.41931969 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2252 active market(s) with $1,507,593,809.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.