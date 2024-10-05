Stratis Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $25,117.97 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.80 or 0.03880941 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00041304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002314 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

